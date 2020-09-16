Dinwiddie Schools votes to allow some students back in classrooms

DINWIDDIE COUNTY Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County School Board voted Tuesday night to start bringing certain students back to the classroom by the end of the month.

Students with special needs will have the option to return to in-person learning starting Monday, September 21.

The plan then calls for elementary school students to return to the classroom the following Monday, September 28. The district wants to have those students learn in-person four days a week.

The district says students who selected the blended learning option during a July 10 survey will be the only ones guaranteed a spot inside classrooms.

No decision was made tonight on when middle school and high school students would be allowed to return to the classroom. However, the board did say it’s aiming for a return date some time in October.

In a Facebook post, the school district says families will receive more information on the reopening plan tomorrow.

Virtual learning will remain an option for all families.