The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the suspect of a purse theft at a local Food Lion. (Photo: Dinwiddie Sheriff)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating someone who they say stole a wallet out of a purse at a grocery store.

According to police, the theft happened at a local Food Lion. The suspect is captured on security cameras taking the wallet out of the purse before talking to the victim and walking away.

The suspect was wearing a red top and blue jeans. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.