Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen in need of medication

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old with high functioning autism and epilepsy who has been missing since last night.

According to DCSO, Christopher “J.J.” Wilson, Jr. left his home in the 11000 block of Asbury Road between 11:30 p.m. yesterday and 7:30 a.m. this morning.

Wilson is need of epilepsy medication that he left home without.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top and grey pajama pants. DCSO says he could be wearing tan coveralls that were missing from his home. He is described as 5-feet 7-inches and 138 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg / Dinwiddie Crime Solvers.