DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Residents of Dinwiddie should be on the look out for tax bills that will be mailed out this week.

According to the Dinwiddie County Treasury, tax bills for the second half of 2022 will be mailed out during the week of Sept. 26.

The deadline for paying taxes without penalty is Dec. 5, 2022, and a 10% penalty will be added to each tax bill paid after this date.

Residents will also have many options to pay to ensure that their taxes are filed on time. Taxes can be paid in person, online, over the phone or at a local bank.

“The Treasurer’s Office continues to offer a variety of payment options,” Jennifer C. Perkins, Dinwiddie County Treasurer, said. “I encourage citizens to register to receive alerts from my office. I also encourage citizens pay early and take advantage of alternative payment options to avoid standing in long lines in our office.”

For detailed information on payment options, or to sign up to receive alerts regarding tax bills,

visit the Dinwiddie County website.