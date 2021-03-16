Dinwiddie woman helping widows heal after losing husband to gun violence

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– A Dinwiddie County woman tragically lost her husband to gun violence six years ago, becoming a single mother of three overnight. Raven Phillips-Lee turned her pain into activism, creating an organization to help widows get back on their feet after suffering immense loss.

“December 30, 2014,” Phillips-Lee said as she sat on her family couch with a tear streaming down her face. “My husband was tragically murdered. I mean everything has changed.”

For Phillips-Lee that cold Tuesday in 2014 feels like yesterday. It’s been six years of waking up without her high school sweetheart by her side. The two met at a young age and were inseparable ever since.

“We were together like twenty years,” Phillips-Lee recalled. “We went to the prom together, three daughters together; he was the love of my life.”

It’s also been six years since her three children have seen their father walk through the door and six years that the close-knit family has had to adjust to a new norm. The family has remained strong together, leaning on each other over the years as they mourn the sudden loss of Jabari Lee, a loving husband and father of three.

The 35-year-old was gunned down in Petersburg, just five days after Christmas, on Slagle Avenue near the Pin Oaks housing community.

“They tried to rob him,” Phillips-Lee explained. “Someone he knew and kind of trusted. They took his life.”

Her first love gone in an instant, Phillips-Lee found herself a single mother with three children, at the time her youngest was just two years old.

“Loneliness,” cried Phillips-Lee. “It was frustrating, it was lonely, it would be tiresome, and I would just cry a lot.”

The tears still flow six years later as Phillips-Lee works each day to remember the good times and heal.

“We try to stay busy and active, but I still cry,” said Phillips-Lee. “I still have my moments. I think about him and still wonder ‘why?’ It’s not easy for my daughters either–they miss daddy.”

In 2018 Phillips-Lee began to heal by helping others, creating a non-profit organization with her daughters by her side.”When I lost my husband there wasn’t a lot of resources for me. You could find some counseling, but it wasn’t a lot of agencies or companies that I could go to and say ‘hey what do I do?’.”

Phillips-Lee created her own non-profit organization called W.A.V.E, Women Against Violence Empowerment. Through her own experiences, Phillips-Lee provides counseling as well as financial, employment, and housing resources to women in the Tri-Cities who have lost their husbands to violence, illness or suicide.

“I’m still grieving, but when I help other people it’s like a form of healing for me,” Phillips-Lee told 8News. “If I can make it out, I let them know ‘hey you can do it’.”





Her daughters are also offering endless support to those who’ve lost a loved one. The family makes and hand delivers gift baskets full of healing products, gift cards, resourceful information, etc. Phillips-Lee does all this while juggling a full-time and part-time job. She has also just published her first novel entitled, You Don’t Know My Story: From Wife to Widow to Woman of God.

Her selfless actions, make Phillips-Lee a remarkable woman, not just in her community, but in the eyes of her children.

“She showed me that it could make you feel better just helping somebody else and you could heal yourself helping other people heal. She motivated me a lot,” cried Lee’s oldest daughter. “She doesn’t know how much we love her.”

If you’d like to learn more about the family’s non-profit click here.