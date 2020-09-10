Direct flights to the West Coast from Richmond International Airport coming in December

JetBlue Airways will offer daily flights to Los Angeles and Las Vegas from Richmond International Airport starting Dec. 18, fulfilling the airport’s longtime goal of giving travelers in Richmond a direct option to the West Coast.

The airline, which made the announcement Thursday morning, will also begin to offer direct flights to Tampa from Richmond on Nov. 19. Leaders of the Capital Region Airport Commission called the news “historic” and a boost for the region.

“Richmond International Airport (RIC) welcomes JetBlue’s historic news this morning, announcing the airport’s first-ever transcontinental option to Los Angeles, first-ever service to Las Vegas, and new nonstop service to Tampa,” Patricia O’Bannon, the commission chairman, said in a statement.

The launch dates announced by JetBlue for the new Richmond destinations include:

Tampa (TPA) service starts November 19, 2020; 1x daily.

Los Angeles (LAX) service starts December 18, 2020; 1x daily.

Las Vegas (LAS) service starts December 18, 2020; 1x daily.

“Each of the three destinations are popular for Richmond region travelers and the flights certainly make it easier than ever for visitors to enjoy the attractions of Virginia’s Capital Region,” O’Bannon continued.