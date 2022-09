UPDATE: VDOT is no longer reporting any road closures in the area. Drivers are still advised that there may be delays.

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled tractor-trailer in Dinwiddie County closed all lanes on US-1 early Tuesday morning.

The incident was located on US-1 near Doyle Boulevard. The Virginia Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect delays in the area.

As of 6 a.m., all north and south lanes were closed.