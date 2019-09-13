‘Disbelief and terror’: Teenage girl recalls attempted abduction while walking home from Henrico school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are looking for a man who the department says tried to abduct a teenage girl walking home from school Wednesday.

The teenage girl was able to get away and call police and spoke with 8News about the ordeal.

“I was in pure disbelief and terror,” said Sarah Howard. “I sort of thought it was like a scene in a horror movie cause you never expect those things to happen in real life.”

A horror movie it wasn’t. For Howard, a scary situation left the 17-year-old fearing for her life.

“All prior memories just fade away and you’re in that moment just scared until you finally wrap your brain around what to do…you’re just at a standstill,” Howard said.

Howard told 8News as she was walking home from school on Nine Mile Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, she noticed she was being watched.

“Even though there was people behind him he didn’t move until I crossed the street and basically just followed me the entire way,” Howard recalled. “(He) kept trying to talk to me, and finally I guess got sick of following me and told me, ‘I’ll take you home, get in.'”

That’s when she yelled ‘no’ and called 911, begging for help so she “could feel safe again.”

Howard’s mother told 8News she is proud of how Sarah handled the incident and hopes others know what to do in a moment like this, so something worse doesn’t happen.

“You need to really take it serious,” Dawn Howard said. “You don’t think it’s going to happen to your child, when it does you’re thankful that they do the right thing.”

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, with a bald head. He was last seen driving in a big grey mini-van. Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to contact Henrico Police.