Discounted Redskins tickets will help buy supplies for Petersburg schools

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools is selling discounted tickets to four Washington Redskins home games to help raise money for classroom supplies.

The games are all at FedEx Field. They include the October 20 game against the San Francisco 49ers, the November 17 game against the New York Jets, the November 24 game against the Detroit Lions and the December 22 game against the Detroit Lions.

The discounted price is $60 to $80 per ticket, with $10 from each ticket going to Petersburg City Public Schools. Click here to purchase tickets and parking passes.

