Diversity Richmond to distribute 15 tons of food to families through two food drives

Items given out to community members from the food drive. (Photo by 8News’ Nicole Dantzler)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Diversity Richmond on Sherwood Avenue in Richmond is helping the community once again by distributing 15 tons of food to residents in need.

On Thursday morning, with the support of dozens of volunteers, the center helped 250 families by providing them with bags of ham, greens, cucumbers, protein-packed items and personal care products.

The community center partnered with Feed More, Kroger, Diaz Foods and other organizations in order to make the food giveaway possible. Sacred Heart Center on Perry Street in Richmond wanted to help in any way they could so they offered to have the event at their location.

Diversity Richmond noticed food insecurity within the Hispanic and Latino communities, so they have coordinated multiple events throughout the pandemic to try and help the community.

“Diversity Richmond knows that this pandemic has hurt so many families in our area on so many levels,” said Executive Director of Diversity Richmond, Bill Harrison. “Diversity Richmond is using its resources to bring community, organizational and corporate partners together to support and improve the lives of people in the Richmond Region impacted by food insecurity.”

After all of the items ran out, organizers told 8News, that there would be another event tomorrow at Greenleigh Mobile Home Park in Chester to help another 250 families.