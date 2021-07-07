Dixie Softball World Series to be held in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County announced it is this year’s host of the Dixie Softball World Series.

The tournament will be from July 23 to 27, at the JEJ Moore Athletic Complex located at 11455 Prince George Drive. They said an opening ceremony will take place at Prince George High School on July 23, and play will begin the next day.

The county said this tournament will help the local economy and estimates traveling participants will spend about $208 a day on lodging, meals and other activities.

“We are excited to host another sports tourism competition as we emerge from the pandemic,” stated Chairman Floyd M. Brown, Jr. “This will be the first time Prince George County has hosted a Dixie Softball World Series tournament. We know that our business community will benefit from this tremendous event.”

Tickets for the tournament are $5 to $25. You can find more information about buying tickets and attending online here.