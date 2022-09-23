(Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County has announced that DMV Connect, the department’s mobile customer service center, will be available in the county on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The service is by appointment only. Bookings can be made online here.

DMV Connect offers a number of services including:

REAL ID

Driver’s licenses

Identification cards

Vehicle titles

Virginia vital records

Address changes

Vehicle registrations

E-ZPass transponders

Transcripts

Hunting and fishing licenses

Knowledge testing

For more information on DMV Connect and a full list of services on offer, visit the Virginia DMV website.