LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County has announced that DMV Connect, the department’s mobile customer service center, will be available in the county on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The service is by appointment only. Bookings can be made online here.
DMV Connect offers a number of services including:
- REAL ID
- Driver’s licenses
- Identification cards
- Vehicle titles
- Virginia vital records
- Address changes
- Vehicle registrations
- E-ZPass transponders
- Transcripts
- Hunting and fishing licenses
- Knowledge testing
For more information on DMV Connect and a full list of services on offer, visit the Virginia DMV website.