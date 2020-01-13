DMV experiencing outage affecting numerous transactions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is experiencing an outage that is affecting some transactions.

The Virginia DMV said on social media Monday morning that a third party system required to conduct “numerous” transactions is down.

The outage is also affecting DMVs nationwide.

“Our partners are working diligently to restore service. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience,” the Virginia DMV said.

