DMV to reopen 6 more service centers

(WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that an additional six customer service centers will reopen throughout the commonwealth for appointment-only visits.

The additional six locations will reopen Monday, June 8.

North Henrico (9015 Brook Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

(9015 Brook Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Chester (12100 Branders Creek Drive, Chester, VA 23831) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

(12100 Branders Creek Drive, Chester, VA 23831) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Front Royal (15 Water Street, Front Royal, VA 22630) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

(15 Water Street, Front Royal, VA 22630) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon Galax (7565 Carrollton Pike, Galax, VA 24333) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

(7565 Carrollton Pike, Galax, VA 24333) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon Norfolk/Military Circle (5745 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk, VA 23502) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

(5745 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk, VA 23502) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Martinsville (310 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

DMV adds that center services will continue to reopen in phases across the commonwealth as a safety precaution in response to COVID-19.

