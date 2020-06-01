DMV to reopen 6 more service centers

(WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that an additional six customer service centers will reopen throughout the commonwealth for appointment-only visits.
The additional six locations will reopen Monday, June 8.
- North Henrico (9015 Brook Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Chester (12100 Branders Creek Drive, Chester, VA 23831) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Front Royal (15 Water Street, Front Royal, VA 22630) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
- Galax (7565 Carrollton Pike, Galax, VA 24333) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
- Norfolk/Military Circle (5745 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk, VA 23502) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Martinsville (310 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
DMV adds that center services will continue to reopen in phases across the commonwealth as a safety precaution in response to COVID-19.
