Do I need to get up tomorrow? Closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 21

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As a chill descends on Central Virginia, many residents may be asking themselves: do I really need to get up tomorrow morning?

8News maintains a complete list of closings and delays with the latest updates – but below we’ve included the most important info to know while setting your alarm for Friday, Jan. 21.

Closings and Virtual Learning

  • Amelia County Public Schools – Virtual Learning
  • Appomattox Regional Governor’s School – Virtual Learning
  • Caroline County Public Schools – Virtual Learning
  • Colonial Heights Public Schools – Virtual Learning
  • Cumberland County Public Schools – Virtual Learning
  • Dinwiddie County Public Schools – CLOSED
  • Hopewell City Public Schools – Virtual Learning
  • King and Queen County Public Schools – CLOSED
  • New Kent County Public Schools – CLOSED
  • Petersburg City Public Schools – Virtual Learning
  • Prince Edward County Public Schools – Virtual Learning
  • Southampton County Public Schools – CLOSED
  • The Carmel School – Virtual Learning

Delayed Openings

  • Dinwiddie County Circuit Court – Open at 10:00 am
  • Emporia/Greensville Combined Courts – Open at 10:00 am
  • Goochland County Public Schools – 1-hour delay
  • Hanover County Gov’t and Courts – Open at 10:30 am
  • Hanover County Public Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Henrico County Public Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Henrico Government Offices – Open at 10:00 am
  • Hopewell Combined District Courts – 2-hour delay
  • Longwood University – Open at 10:00 am
  • Louisa County Public Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Northumberland County Public Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Prince George District Courts – 2-hour delay
  • Richmond County Public Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Spotsylvania County Public Schools – 2-hour delay

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events