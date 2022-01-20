Do I need to get up tomorrow? Closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 21

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As a chill descends on Central Virginia, many residents may be asking themselves: do I really need to get up tomorrow morning?
8News maintains a complete list of closings and delays with the latest updates – but below we’ve included the most important info to know while setting your alarm for Friday, Jan. 21.
Closings and Virtual Learning
- Amelia County Public Schools – Virtual Learning
- Appomattox Regional Governor’s School – Virtual Learning
- Caroline County Public Schools – Virtual Learning
- Colonial Heights Public Schools – Virtual Learning
- Cumberland County Public Schools – Virtual Learning
- Dinwiddie County Public Schools – CLOSED
- Hopewell City Public Schools – Virtual Learning
- King and Queen County Public Schools – CLOSED
- New Kent County Public Schools – CLOSED
- Petersburg City Public Schools – Virtual Learning
- Prince Edward County Public Schools – Virtual Learning
- Southampton County Public Schools – CLOSED
- The Carmel School – Virtual Learning
Delayed Openings
- Dinwiddie County Circuit Court – Open at 10:00 am
- Emporia/Greensville Combined Courts – Open at 10:00 am
- Goochland County Public Schools – 1-hour delay
- Hanover County Gov’t and Courts – Open at 10:30 am
- Hanover County Public Schools – 2-hour delay
- Henrico County Public Schools – 2-hour delay
- Henrico Government Offices – Open at 10:00 am
- Hopewell Combined District Courts – 2-hour delay
- Longwood University – Open at 10:00 am
- Louisa County Public Schools – 2-hour delay
- Northumberland County Public Schools – 2-hour delay
- Prince George District Courts – 2-hour delay
- Richmond County Public Schools – 2-hour delay
- Spotsylvania County Public Schools – 2-hour delay