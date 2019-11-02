‘Do the right thing’: Markiya Dickson’s parents ask 3rd suspect wanted, after 2 men arrested for shooting death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – 8News spoke with the parents of slain 9-year-old Markiya Dickson after law enforcement announced the arrest of two suspects they believe are connected to her death.

“It’s a lose, lose situation,” said Markiya’s father Mark Whitfield. “We lost our daughter, now another family losing their kids, it shouldn’t be going down like this. This shouldn’t have even happened. Period.”

Markiya Dickson

The 9-year-old Richmond girl was killed in a shooting at Carter Jones Park in Richmond on May 26. An 11-year-old boy, who was also at the park, was shot but survived.

At a press conference on Friday, Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Police said two men, Quinshawn Betts, 18, and Jermaine Davis, 21, have been arrested. Police said there is also a third man, 20-year-old Jesus Turner, wanted in connection to the shooting.

“They was there, they were definitely out there,” said Ciara Dickson, Markiya’s mother.

(left) 21-year-old Jermaine Davis, (center) 18-year-old Quinshawn Betts, and (right) 20-year-old Jesus Turner

Turner, the suspect at large, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Both Davis and Betts will be charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“Do the right thing, you can’t run, you can’t run forever,” Markiya’s parents said.

The family continues to work for their organization MSD Cares, which stands for ‘Markiya Simon Dixon Safe Zone Daily’ to prevent another family from having to feel their pain.

“Just taking it one day at a time,” Dickson’s mother said. “It’s been hard, rough, an emotional roller coaster to explain it, to be honest.”