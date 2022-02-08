Do you recognize them? Photo of person who dumped sick, emaciated dog outside of animal shelter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control has released a photo of the person who dumped Olympus, a sick and emaciated dog, outside of the shelter early Sunday morning.

RACC said that temperatures were around 19 degrees when the person carried Olympus out of a small sedan at 2:36 a.m. Sunday morning, and left him in the cold.

The video shows the dog trying to follow the person back to the car, before collapsing on the ground. According to RACC, Olympus is seen staggering and falling on the shelter sidewalk for hours, before finally dragging himself behind a retaining wall in the front of the building.

Seven brutal hours sick, alone, and in the below freezing temperatures later, Olympus pulled himself from behind the wall into the sunshine, where RACC said they found him around 9:30 a.m.

Richmond Animal Care and Control said that their sadness over the situation has turned to anger, and that their team is actively working an investigation.

RACC asks for anyone with information to share on the situation, Olympus, or the person photographed, to private message them on Instagram or Facebook, email Robert.Leinberger@rva.gov, or contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers.

According to RACC, Olympus is doing better today. He is eating, and up and walking. More definitive test results are expected today.