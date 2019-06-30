‘Do you see that?’: Dust devil temporarily halts youth baseball game in Glen Allen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A dust devil temporarily halted a youth baseball game in Henrico Saturday afternoon.

The rare sight was caught on video.

Viewer video shows the dust devil touch down near third base and make its way towards home plate.

One person could be heard saying ‘Do you see that?’ in the video.

The youth baseball game featured the Glen Allen All-Stars youth baseball team playing in the 2019 7-U Virginia State Invitational at R&F Park in the Glen Allen area of Henrico.

The game resumed after the dust devil went away.

8News meteorologist Travis Michels says dust devils form as a result of uneven heating of the ground. They can occur on clear, calm, and hot days.

The baseball fields dirt warmed faster than the grass, Michel says, because moisture in the grass absorbed some of that heat.

“As that pocket of hot air rose quickly over the diamond, it began to rotate, giving us that twisting tower of dirt,” Michels said. ” Dust devils can be fairly harmless unless you are within the rotating column. A pretty neat thing to see on a hot day, where Richmond hit 97° for the high temperature!”