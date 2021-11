GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County will host a tire recycling and document shredding event this weekend.

The event takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Fairground Rd. and Sandy Hook Rd.

Residents can bring up to 10 tires and up to five bankers boxes of paper to be shredded.

Anyone attending must show proof of Goochland County residency.