‘Does not seem real’: Locals weigh the impact of store closures during pandemic

(WRIC) — Economic struggles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has forced some businesses to close its door for good.

Pier 1 Imports, J.C. Penney, H & M, the Nordstrom location at Short Pump mall and Morton’s Steakhouse have all became casualties of COVID-19. 8News spoke to locals about how they’re dealing with the recent store closings and what it could potentially mean for customers moving forward.

“I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone, this does not seem real,” said Pamela Mcdonald. “I keep thinking I’m gonna wake up and this is all gonna be a bad joke.”

McDonald told 8News she is still coming to grips with the fact that some of the stores and businesses she frequented for years have been forced to close.

“I grew up in Virginia Beach; those stores we went to frequently,” McDonald said. “I’m just devastated.

RECENT STORE CLOSINGS:

Amid the store closings, McDonald told 8News she has tried to remain optimistic throughout the pandemic.

“I’m pretty shocked,” she said. “I’ve done a couple of curbside pickups in the past couple of days, and I thought the other stores would be opening. It’s pretty upsetting.”

Now, McDonald says trying to register the impact of COVID-19 and its effect on some businesses is heartbreaking.

“I don’t understand why,” she said. “It’s only been a couple of months. I don’t understand how they can not shut down and come back. What am I gonna do now? I need more chairs…I really do need more chairs and I don’t know where I’m gonna get them.

“I mean, I just don’t know what kind of future we’re gonna have.”

LATEST HEADLINES: