Dog abandoned at RACC fighting for strength to survive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Doctors said survival is unclear for the emaciated dog that was abandoned outside in the cold at Richmond Animal Care and Control over the weekend.

According to RACC, the dog, named Olympus, was found outside of their director’s office window Sunday morning.

Christie Chipps Peters, Richmond Animal Care and Control director, said Olympus was cold and hungry when they found him. She snapped a couple of photos and posted them to social media, showing that he was just skin and bones. Peters said in the post that he had dirt pouring out his mouth and couldn’t stand up.

“We were very worried about him. Ran him inside and then I just put him in my car and drove him to the emergency vet, so I didn’t know if he was going to make it there,” she said.

Peters said she drove him to the Virginia Veterinary Center, where doctors warmed him up and gave him IV fluids. At this time, he has started eating on his own.

However, doctors said he does have internal bleeding, possibly an intestinal infection, or worse.

Peters said they found him just in time.

“We were all hopeful, optimistic. Often we don’t save those cases, and so time was certainly on our side,” she said.

Last year, the center responded to over 10,000 calls for service, including animal abandonment, neglect and picking up deceased animals in the city.

Peters said they’re looking at their surveillance video to see who may have abandoned the sick dog out in the cold at their facility, and described what happened in the video as ‘interesting.’

She said a person convicted of animal cruelty charges could face up to five years in prison.

“I don’t understand the decision making that leads to that sort of animal cruelty and neglect. It infuriates me when there are so many resources in the city of Richmond for animal lovers to take advantage of,” she said. “For an animal just to sit and suffer, there’s no amount of swear words that will make it better; so anger, sadness. It’s a combination of both.”