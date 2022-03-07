RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When employees of Richmond Animal Care and Control found Olympus outside their shelter on Richmond’s Northside a month ago he was a miserable sight: emaciated, cold and hungry.

The vets who examined him said he may have had internal bleeding or an intestinal infection, and staff were unsure he would survive that first night.

But not only did Olympus survive, he’s thrived. After weeks of rehabilitation and “thousands of dollars in vet care,” he’s been adopted, according to RACC.







Olympus in recovery (Photo Courtesy of Richmond Animal Care and Control)

Olympus was dropped off outside the RACC shelter by an unknown individual after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6. Surveillance photos captured an individual in a silver sedan abandoning Olympus outside the shelter.