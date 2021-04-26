Dog found in plastic bag near James River flood wall, RACC asking for help finding owner

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control on Monday put out a call to action on its Facebook page looking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog found in a plastic bag near the James River flood wall.

The dog, a tan long-haired chihuahua around 10 years old, was found with a skull fracture, prolapsed eyeball and fresh laceration on her neck.

If you have any information about the dog or the owner of the dog or who may have done this to the dog, call (804) 646-5573 or email robert.leinberger@richmondgov.com.