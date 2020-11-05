Dog recovering in Critical Care after falling from bridge

Wilbur is recovering in Critical Care at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. (Photo: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A dog is recovering at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA after falling from a bridge along Interstate 64.

According to a Thursday Facebook post, a Charlottesville Police officer was driving westbound on I-64 on Oct. 26 when he approached an overpass and saw the dog. Because the dog was falling legs-first, the officer says this could be the result of having been dropped.

The officer reportedly pulled over, rescued the dog, and brought him to Greenbrier Emergency Animal Hospital.

The dog was transferred to the SPCA the next morning and named Wilbur. SPCA officials say Wilbur has severe trauma consistent with falling and landing on his right hind limb first from a high location.

“His right femur contracted and fractured as he hit the ground,” according to the post. “When the pressure of the impact was removed, the fractured bones shifted, breaking through his skin and leaving open wounds.”

Wilbur also reportedly suffered head trauma from the fall, including fractured canine teeth and multiple small abrasions and bruising.

SPCA officials say Wilbur went to Virginia Veterinary Specialists for surgery to repair his fractured right femur, and is now back at the shelter, recovering in Critical Care.

The SPCA has put together a fundraiser to help cover the cost of Wilbur’s surgeries, which are costing approximately $4,000.

“Despite everything he has been through, Wilbur has been consistently sweet and gentle with everyone he meets,” SPCA officials said on Facebook. “He has quickly become a favorite at the SPCA.”