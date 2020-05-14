Dollar General donates more than 100K to Virginia schools

(WRIC) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced its donation of more than $100,000 to schools and programs in Virginia.
The money, $107,000 in total, will go towards summer, family and adult reading programs across the state.
Six organizations throughout the Richmond region received the award, including Colonial Heights Public Schools and the Partnership for Families Foundation in Richmond.
