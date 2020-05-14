Breaking News
Dollar General donates more than 100K to Virginia schools

Source: Dollar General

(WRIC) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced its donation of more than $100,000 to schools and programs in Virginia.

The money, $107,000 in total, will go towards summer, family and adult reading programs across the state.

Six organizations throughout the Richmond region received the award, including Colonial Heights Public Schools and the Partnership for Families Foundation in Richmond.

