Domestic dispute led to barricade incident in Hopewell, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A large police presence in Hopewell was the result of a domestic-related incident between a man and his ex-wife, which later turned into a barricade situation, officers told 8News.

Hopewell Police officers were called to the 1100 block of High Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, a woman and child left the home after her ex-husband made threats to harm himself.

As a precaution, officers evacuated the surrounding area, closed off nearby roadways and urged locals to avoid the area.

Eventually the man surrendered peacefully. No one was harmed.

A negotiations team, SWAT, Hopewell Police Department and Hopewell Fire Department all assisted with the barricade incident.

Police did not say if charges were forthcoming at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

