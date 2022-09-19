CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The increase Dominion Energy customers have seen in their bills over the summer is now semi-permanent.

The State Corporation Commission said it had no choice but to approve the rate hike.

The more than 158,000 Dominion customers in Chesterfield County were some of many who saw their bills go up at least $15 a month in July, and now, that will be the case going forward for the next three years.

To learn more about why the company needed to hike rates, click BELOW:

For more on how to save money on your energy bill, click BELOW: