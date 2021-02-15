Dominion Energy: all power to be restored before Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of thousands of Dominion Energy customers lost power due to the weekend ice storm and as of Monday, some are still without electricity in their homes and businesses.

Dominion Energy says about 85% of customers have had their power restored since Saturday. As for those still waiting they can expect everything to be back up and running no later than Tuesday.

The company says crews are working to get power back as “safely and quickly as possible.”

To check the status of a power outage, click here.