Dominion Energy expects bills to rise 3 percent a year, so here’s how you can save 3 bucks a month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As colder weather quickly approaches, residents across Virginia are trying to figure out ways to save a buck on their next electricity bill. As winter arrives households will likely run their heat longer, and higher, than previously in the year, boosting their monthly electricity bills.

Dominion Energy said their customers’ bills will spike by 3 percent a year over the next decade. That translates to bills being 34 percent higher in 2030, or close to $3 month higher now.

Audrey Cannon is a Communication Specialist at Dominion Energy which supplies electricity to over seven million people across the Commonwealth of Virginia, and seven other states.

She shared tips with 8News in an effort to try and help residents across central Virginia save $3 on their electricity bills throughout the next few months. She said all it requires you to do is look around your home.

“There are a few easy things you can do around you home to lower your energy bill,” said Cannon. “One thing is to lower your thermostat to 68 degrees. You can actually save 3 percent on your energy bill for every degree your turn down your thermostat during the winter.”

Dominion Energy offers budget billing which averages customers’ bills over a 12-month period with the goal being residents paying a predicable monthly fee.

“Budget billing is available to residential customers and small to mid-size businesses,” Cannon explained. “You must have at least 12 months of billing history at your current address — budgets are calculated for a 12-month period.”

Amanda Love, Public Relations Director for the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), in Richmond, said there are other actions you can take in order to reduce your electricity bill, one being their weatherization program.

Love said while their weatherization program doesn’t pay utilities for Virginians, it’s a blessing in disguise in the long run.

“Folks might think immediately of, ‘Oh, paying my utilities,’ and those kinds of things,” she said. “But this program is really focused on long-term affordability changes.”

Dominion Energy suggests switching from traditional light bulbs to LED lights inside the house as well as holiday lights outdoors. Also, they recommend making sure no unwanted air is getting into the house by sealing doors and windows completely to help reduce cost on monthly bills.

For more information on budget billing or DHCD’s weatherization program visit their respective websites for more information.

