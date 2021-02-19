Dominion Energy focused on getting customers lights back on

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 7,000 Dominion Energy crew members have been working around the clock to restore power to customers after the second round of ice and freezing rain hit Central Virginia.

According to Dominion Energy approximately 2,600 customers remain without power as of 5:30 p.m.

Ice storms can cause substantial ice accumulation, weighing down trees and tree limbs, causing them to fall and create power outages.

For the majority of the remaining customers without power, their service will be restored today, according to Dominion Energy in a release.

“We want to thank our customers for their patience as we work to restore power following two damaging ice storms in one week,” said Charlene Whitfield, senior vice president of Power Delivery for Dominion Energy. “Fortunately, the second round of ice was not as damaging as the first, but we remain just as focused. Customers can count on us to restore service as quickly as possible, while keeping our crews and communities safe.”

The worst damage reported across Central Virginia includes Midlothian, Farmville and East Richmond.