Dominion Energy focused on restoring power quickly in anticipation of potential outages

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When severe weather strikes, homes are often left without power. Dominion Energy is preparing for Hurricane Dorian at their downtown Richmond headquarters.

Even though Dorian is expected to hit coastal areas the hardest, Central Virginia residents should be prepared for conditions that could turn their lights off.

“In some instances can complicate the restoration effort because sometimes we’re not gonna be able to access some of the sights,” Jeremy Slayton, a Dominion Energy spokesperson, told 8News Wednesday.

Many locals could be left without power and Dominion Energy is preparing for the worst.

“We will restore the power as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible,” Slayton said. “This is where we oversee and monitor the storm in advance but also the restoration effort once the storm passes and its safe to out in the field.”

Crews will get moving on Thursday, Slayton told 8News. Linemen typically stationed in areas that aren’t expecting to be impacted, western and northern Virginia, will be on their way other areas that do.

“We’re staging some of our crews and necessary equipment to make sure they’re ready and in place before the storm even hits. So that way when the storm comes through, and it’s safe to do so, we’ll get our crews out in the field to start restoring power as soon as possible,” Slayton explained.

Dominion Energy provides ways to help in case residents do lose power. People can enroll in a text alert program to stay informed and also learn how to report a power outage. You can find more details here.