Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter opens with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden returns Monday, November 23 with new COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

The holiday tradition, known for its’ thousands of lights, holiday treats and decorations, will be all outdoors this year.

Tickets need to be pre-purchased and the number of tickets available has been reduced due to Governor Ralph Northam’s restrictions.

While there is no set time limit for how long you can stay, officials are asking you to limit your visit to an hour to allow as many people to enjoy the display as possible.

Masks are required for everyone over the age of five.

The light show begins November 23 and runs through January 10 nightly from 4-10 p.m. It will be closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For a closer look at the new restrictions and for ticket information, click here.