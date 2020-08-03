Dominion Energy gets ready for Tropical Storm Isaias amid pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Tropical Storm Isaias eyes Virginia, Dominion Energy is getting ready for potential outages and downed power-lines.

The utility company said they are preparing for the possibility of a multi-day power restoration. Crews have been loading up trucks and making sure they have the proper equipment to deal with the storm’s impact.

Dominion is staging equipment across Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina service areas.

Dominion Energy crews prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias on August 3, 2020.

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to cause heavy downpours and gusty winds. Dominion said they are preparing for this using statewide resources. Crews from Northern Virginia have been sent to both the central and eastern portions of the state to deal with inland flooding.

Earth Thomas, an electric serviceman with Dominion Energy, said workers are trying to stay safe from COVID-19 while making sure all Dominion customers have power.

“We are using social distancing, we are using all the proper PPE to keep ourselves safe and the customers safe as well, but with that being said–we still have a job to do,” Thomas said. “We still have to go out and work with a very dangerous product and we want to make it safe for our customers and the people that work around it.”

If you do experience any power outages you can call Dominion Energy at 1-866-366-4357, online or by using the Dominion Energy Outage Center app.