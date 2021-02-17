Dominion Energy prepares for back to back power restoration efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As of Wednesday evening, Dominion Energy Crews were still working to restore power to the final few customers who lost their electricity following last weekend’s storm. The company is now also preparing for Thursday’s winter weather to cause more power outages.

Dominion stated in a release on Wednesday that they were anticipating a “multi-day restoration event.” They are expecting ice to impact power in Southside, the Piedmont Valley, the Richmond metro area and parts of Northern Virginia.

“We know many of our customers have already endured multiple days without power and we appreciate their patience as our crews work to restore service as safely and quickly as possible. Whether you lost power or not, now is not the time to let your guard down,” said Charlene Whitfield, senior vice president of Power Delivery for Dominion Energy.

Over the last five days, the company has worked to restore power to approximately 290,000 customers without power. As of 6 p.m., 99% of those customers had their power restored.

The release explains that ice storms are more likely to cause power outages than hurricanes and also create more difficult conditions for crews to restore power.