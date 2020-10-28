Dominion Energy prepares for Hurricane Zeta’s arrival in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy said it is preparing for the remnants of Hurricane Zeta which will bring heavy rain and wind to Virginia on Thursday and Friday.

The power company said they are watching the forecast and crews are ready to respond to outages across the area. However, they also say customers should prepare for the possibility of outages as well.

Here is some tips Dominion has given:

Create an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, cleaning supplies and face coverings.

Prepare a first-aid kit with bandages, anti-bacterial wipes and medications.

Prepare a supply of water and non-perishable food.

Charge your phone and other electronic devices ahead of time

If you experience an outrage, Dominion said the fasted way to report is is through their mobile app or online here. You can also report an outage over the phone by calling 1-866-366-4357.

