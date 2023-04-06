RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is expecting heavy rain, wind and even hail on Thursday and into the coming days. This may lead to damage, downed trees and of course, dreaded power outages.

Jeremy Slanton, the spokesperson for Dominion Energy, says the company’s crews already have crews and trucks staged and ready to respond in case there are power outages throughout Central Virginia in the next few days.

Slanton says before you lose power, make sure all your essentials are in one place. This should include medicine and nonperishable food. Also, charge up your phone and make sure know how to report an outage.

“One of the first things you can do is make sure you download the Dominion Energy app,” Slanton said. “That is one of the quickest ways to report if you’ve lost power.”

Slanton says that people tend to think that someone else in their neighborhood has already reported an outage and they don’t need to report it again. But sometimes, this line of thinking means no one is reporting the outage at all.

If you are unsure, go ahead and report an outage. The more people that report an outage the better, according to Slanton

But after you lose power, how long will you have to wait? Slanton says the power restoration process is a complex effort. While most people want their power back on immediately, Slanton says prioritizing is key.

“When we go about the storm restoration process, we target the critical infrastructure first,” Slanton said. “So, we’re talking about 911 communication centers, water treatment facilities, hospitals, those sorts of critical infrastructure.”

The work does not end after the lights come back on. After power is restored, there is also clean-up, and Slanton says it can be a long process for crews to clean up areas hit hardest by the storms.

“If you come across a scene and we have a broken pole and we have to replace that pole, we will remove that broken pole and the broken transformer or cross arm. We will take that equipment away,” Slanton said. “But sometimes it is a matter of prioritizing restoration first.”

If you are a Dominion Energy customer, you can check outages in real time on the Dominion Outage map. For severe weather updates, keep up with 8News and download our app for live weather alerts.