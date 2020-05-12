Dominion Energy Riverrock to celebrate 2020 festival with virtual experience

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Organizers of Dominion Energy Riverrock plan to stream a virtual experience “to bring the sights and sounds of the festival” to RVA on Saturday.

Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic prompted this year’s festival, scheduled for May 15-17, to be canceled. As a result, organizers have worked to bring a virtual experience to viewers and participants to enjoy the streaming festival highlights show.

“Even though we can’t gather along the James River at our wonderful downtown waterfront, we still want to celebrate Richmond’s vibrant active-living community,” Megan Schultz, director of events for Sports Backers, co-organizers of Dominion Energy Riverrock with Venture Richmond, said in a statement.

The festival highlights show will feature artists who were originally scheduled to perform during this year’s Dominion Riverrock, including the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, The Hot Seats, and The Northerners. There will also be interviews with Riverrock athletes and demos on outdoor activities.

The show will premiere at 5 p.m. on May 16 on the Dominion Energy Riverrock YouTube channel and on Facebook Live. You can watch the trailer of the virtual experience here.

“We know that Dominion Energy Riverrock is one of the most anticipated weekends of the year in Richmond, so it’s important for us to bring the spirit of the festival to our dedicated community with this Virtual Experience,” Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond, said Tuesday. “We especially would like to thank Dominion Energy for their support to bring this concept to reality so we can all take part in the festival in our own way.”

The event will even include trail running and mountain bike events where participants can compete in virtual races — 5k, 10k, or Half Marathon trail running or 10-mile or 20-mile mountain bike distances — and compare times on an online leaderboard. Anyone looking to take part need to finish their race before May 31.

Registration for the event is $20 and is now open here. There will also be a drawing for a prize pack, which will have items from YETI, Sierra Nevada, ENO, nuun, Virginia Lottery and Capital One, for anyone aged 21 and over.

“We believe that the Virtual Experience will be a great way for Dominion Energy Riverrock enthusiasts to engage with the things that make the festival so unique and exciting,” Schultz continued.

LATEST HEADLINES: