Dominion Energy sending hundreds of crews to areas impacted by Ida

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy has announced they’re releasing over 200 crews to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The crews will be from Virginia and South Carolina and will help with power restoration. Several other volunteers from the Red Cross are already on their way.

Our thoughts are with our neighbors on the Gulf Coast as they deal with the impact of #Ida. We are glad to be able to offer support.



We have released over 200 Dominion Energy contract crews from VA & S.C. to travel to areas impacted by Ida to assist with power restoration. pic.twitter.com/9YlcFJBcu8 — Dominion Energy (@DominionEnergy) August 29, 2021

Four Virginia Red Cross volunteers landed in Baton Rouge, La. on Saturday and five more are getting ready to deploy to Louisiana, Alabama or Mississippi within the next two days.

To learn how you can donate supplies or blood, click here.