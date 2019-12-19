Dominion Energy unveils new Storm Center

'We're prepared for whatever happens'

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy is unveiling its new Storm Center in preparation for the official start of winter — and any severe weather the season may bring.

Dominion will use the center, located on Canal Street in downtown Richmond, as an emergency response headquarters to help them respond to major weather events and dispatch crews to power outages as soon as possible.

Dominion believes the center will be essential in responding to its nearly 7.5 million customers.

“Our customers, when the lights go out, they want to know when the lights are going to come back on,” Regional Operations Centers and Emergency Preparedness Director Alan Bradshaw said.

The center monitors weather events that could lead to any power outages, as well as road conditions. But during days of no weather events, the center transitions from power restoration to an emergency preparedness center.

“There’s always some work going on whether it’s planned or unplanned,” Bradshaw said. “They’re working on getting customers lights getting on as quickly as possible.”

The Storm Center employs two full-time meteorologists who monitor conditions while helping prepare for unexpected weather.

“Translate weather forecasts to the potential operational impact to our service territory,” Bradshaw added.

