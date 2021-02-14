Dominion Energy warns power outages could last multiple days

Dominion Energy shared this photo of crews working to handle downed power lines and tree branches.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After multiple days of winter weather in the central region, including an ice storm on Saturday there are thousands without power.

Dominion Energy posted on Facebook Sunday saying there were over 5,200 workers and 500 bucket trucks out in the commonwealth to help restore power.

The company says they have identified damage in 3,500 places and addressed issues at 1,100 of those places.

They are also warning people to be careful on the roads and be aware of falling tree branches.

The post states, “We know being without power for any period of time is tough, especially when it is cold outside. We are working as quickly as possible to restore your power.”

They tell customers to plan for customers to be without power for multiple days.