RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several streets will be closed in Richmond this weekend for the sports and music festival Dominion Riverrock.

The festival, which is slated for May 20-22 this year, takes place at Brown’s Island and Belle Isle, on the trails around the James River Park System and all running and biking events will be at Forest Hill Park.

Richmond police announced on Monday that parking will be prohibited on multiple streets that will be closed off for this weekend’s festival.

On Thursday, May 19, Tredegar Street between South 5th and South 7th streets will be closed off with no parking in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

These streets will be closed with no parking from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22:

Brown’s Island Way and 2nd Street Connector between Tredegar and South 2nd Streets

South 5th Street between East Byrd and Tredegar streets

Tredegar Street between the Dominion Resource Entrance and South 7th Street

Dominion Energy Riverrock has returned to its full in-person format for this year after holding virtual and hybrid events in 2020 and 2021.

Organizers for the annual outdoor festival announced the music lineup for this year in March, a collection that includes Richmond’s own Suggesting Rhythm, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Sierra Ferrell and the Futurebirds.

Suggesting Rhythm, a band from Richmond recreating the music of The Grateful Dead, will kick things off on the first night of the three-day festival. The band is scheduled for a three-hour set starting at 6:30 p.m. on May 20.

Musical performances at Riverrock are free and open to the public. There will also be trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, paddleboarding, and more events.

