Donations pour in for RVA food pantries during community food drive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Food donations are pouring in to benefit several organizations in the Richmond area during the coronavirus pandemic.

Food pantries across central Virginia can always use extra help, so on Friday donations were collected in the parking lot of the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center to be donated to families and people in need.

It was a busy day, as car after car arrived with food pantry donations.

“We did this about a month ago we collected approximately 5,000 pounds of food and we’re really trying to go higher than that today to really help and support the people in our community,” event organizer Jim Holland told 8News.

In hopes of meeting the increased demand for help, donations were collected for GoochlandCares, UP RVA, Henrico County Family and Community Engagement and others in need.

Volunteers spend six hours collecting and organizing donations for distribution and you could see how much people were willing to help out.

“In times of difficulty, whatever it is, this community always comes together. Richmond has never failed to come together in a time of need,” Holland said. “So, when you look at a group of cars like that behind us, all those awesome volunteers that are here, that just let’s us know that everything is going to be okay.”

Organizers told 8News that they surpassed their target goal of 5,000 pounds of food. After weighting the food, they learned that they collected over 8,000 pounds on Friday.

