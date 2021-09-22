Don’t forget that area code: 804 switching to 10-digit dial requirement

RICMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whether you’re dialing your favorite local business or a friend from down the street, people with 804 phone numbers will soon need to include that area code on every call. The change comes as the a new quick way to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is implemented.

Central Virginia’s 804 area will become one of 82 area codes that’s required to use 10-digit-dialing starting on Oct. 24. This means every local call must include the three-digit area code and seven-digit phone number, just as if you were dialing someone with a different area code.

This change will not change your phone number in anyway, it just adds an extra step to making a local call.

The tradeoff? A potentially lifesaving new phone number.

People experiencing a crisis will soon be able to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988, similar to how you can call 911.

The new short number for suicide prevention will be available nationally available by July 16, 2022.

In the meantime, people can call 1-800-273-8255 at anytime for suicide prevention help. Callers will be provided with free and confidential support.