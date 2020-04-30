Don’t forget to nominate your ‘Hometown Heroes’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen — Virginia’s oldest and largest personal injury law firm — is accepting nominations for the 11th annual Hometown Heroes award.

For the last 11 years, Allen & Allen have been celebrating Virginians in the community who are making a positive impact and giving back to their communities.

“This year more than ever, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen our community come together in ways we have not seen before, and we look forward to recognizing those heroes who are sacrificing and giving to keep us strong,” the local firm said.

Nominations for the ‘Hometown Heroes’ award will close on Thursday, April 30. The winners will be announced on June 10.

To nominate a hero in your community, click here and submit a short nomination form.

More than 450 people have been awarded the ‘Hometown Heroes’ award since it was introduced at the firm’s 100th anniversary. To take a look at the 2019 winners, click here.