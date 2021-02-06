Don’t rush the job! Patient First gives tips for handling snow and ice

Worley and Sonja Parton, of Hinsdale, N.H., shovel their driveway together after an early morning snowstorm on Thursday, Jan, 16, 2020. A snowstorm dumped more than a half-foot of heavy snow on parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont on Thursday, and it’ll be followed by plunging temperatures and blustery winds. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some winter weather is on the way, which can create a few slippery situations for residents.

Patient First gave some safety tips for people handling snow and ice. The company said for those who have to shovel snow, do it as early as possible.

“Snow is heavier after it has been on the ground for a while – often melting and re-freezing, creating a solid chunk of snow rather than powdery, just-fallen snow,” said Patient First in a press release.

Being hydrated and warming up is a must for someone preparing to go out to shovel snow the urgent care shared.

Don’t rush the job! Patient First said to move at a steady pace while shoveling snow because it can cause an increase in blood pressure, which exposes a person to a higher risk of spraining or pulling a muscle.

People who have a history of heart disease, high blood pressure or strokes should not shovel snow, according to the press release.

At some point, everyone has to walk on or around a patch of ice. Patient First explained their best ways to handle a slippery situation.

“If you come across an area that you believe may be icy, tap the edge of the area with your foot to be sure. Wear shoes with gripping soles to provide traction,” said Patient First in a press release. “Also, keep your hands out of your pockets when walking in order to keep your balance on a slippery surface. “

They suggest not to carry heavy items like shopping bags in order to have better balance, preventing a fall.

The press release said always check to make sure there are no icy spots once exiting a vehicle.

If parked near an icy spot, they suggest moving to another area. If not, use the vehicle for balance.