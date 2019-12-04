Doorbell camera doesn’t deter thief from taking nearly $900 worth of items from porch

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the holidays get closer, porch thefts are on the rise. And after a weekend of good deals, one Richmond couple experienced this first hand.

Kyle Dillon said about $900 worth of clothing was stolen off his front porch in Richmond’s West End Monday.

“We were going to a Christmas party on Thursday, so it was items my wife was going to wear to the party,” said Dillon.

The suspected thief was caught on-camera with their Nest doorbell.

“They had a big camo hoodie on and they had the hood pulled over their face,” he said.

The suspected thief picked up the two packages and, Dillon believes, took off on a bicycle.

“We have a sign in the front yard that says, ‘under surveillance,’ so the person had to have known when they were coming towards the porch. You can see the camera,” Dillon said.

It all happened while he was working from home. Dillon said he got a notification the packages were delivered and went outside to get them a couple hours later.

“It’s a little worrisome that even though you’re there, this kind of stuff can still happen,” he said.

Today is National Package Protection Day and USPS is urging everyone to be careful.

To protect your mail, USPS recommends you pick it up as soon as you can. If you will not be home, arrange for someone else to pick it up or put it on hold.

They also recommend requesting a signature confirmation, inquiring about any overdue mail and filing for a change of address if you move.

When sending, they recommend depositing the outgoing mail close to pick-up time, consider using a “hold for pick-up” so the recipient can get it at the post office and never send cash in the mail.

