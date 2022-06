HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Hopewell.

Police were called to the area of South 13th Avenue and Buren Street for a report of shots fired.

Once officers were on scene, they found a man and a woman inside a crashed car suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.