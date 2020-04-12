Dough-gooders: Blaze Pizza gives free pizzas to hospital workers in Henrico

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) –The Blaze Pizza in Glen Allen is giving out pizzas to front line workers around the Richmond area.

John Guritz, general manager of Blaze, said he was partly inspired to give out pizzas because of stories he read about first responders who’ve had to self-quarantine from their families while fighting the coronavirus.

“We know how hard it is for everyone out there,” Guritz said. “I just want to pay everything forward and help people out with what they’re going through and help them deal with the stress, and take a little stress off their shoulders any way we can.”

Saturday, he dropped off 10 pizzas to the Bon Secours Short Pump Emergency Center and 10 to the Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital. Guritz said everyone they’ve given food to has been excited and grateful.

“You can just see the smiles on their face — well you can’t really see the smile on their face because of the mask, but you can … kind of see their eyes smile if you will,” he said.

In addition to the typical favorites like cheese and pepperoni pizza, the manager came up with a special pizza to drop off: the immune booster pizza.

“There are different articles online about food that can boost your immune system from spinach to garlic and red peppers and so on,” he said. “So I kind of gave them two of each of those pizzas.”

Guritz said he’s looking to plan weekly drop-offs so they can give pizzas to every department in the hospitals.

“So today was the ER department, and we can try to do, the heart department, gynecology and so on and so forth different weeks,” he said.

While they have also been donating to fire and police stations, the manager’s next goal is to connect with school districts providing lunches to food-insecure students so Blaze can give pizzas to the people preparing the kid’s meals.

We’re dough-gooders if you will.” John Guritz, general manager of Blaze

Guritz said they will continue to donate the pizzas weekly until the COVID-19 chaos is over.

“We’re just going to continue this as long as it goes on,” he said.

