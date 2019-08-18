(WRIC) — For the 29th year, folks stopped by Abner Clay Park Saturday night for the Down Home Family Reunion, a celebration of African American folklife.

The festival offered food, music, art, and activities for kids.

This year, the event is also remembering the 400th anniversary of when Africans first arrived in America and the contributions made over the centuries.

For visitors, it was also a great way to connect with their heritage while making new friends.

“A whole lot of fun,” said Whitney Debraux. ” Like it’s great food, great music. You meet so many you see so many people. You meet different people. It’s just a lot of fun.”

The festival wrapped up at 11 p.m. Saturday.