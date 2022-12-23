HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are currently on the scene across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities in response to power outages, crashes and downed power lines.

Here’s a list of road closures in your area.

Henrico County

In Henrico, officers are responding to Richmond-Henrico Turnpike after several large trees knocked power lines down across all lanes of the Turnpike. Police say the road is closed between Meriwether Avenue and Grayson Avenue. It is currently anticipated the road will be closed for approximately four hours.

Advised detours

Southbound Richmond-Henrico Turnpike: Right onto Meriwether Ave, left on Delmont Street, left Grayson Ave, right onto Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

Right onto Meriwether Ave, left on Delmont Street, left Grayson Ave, right onto Richmond-Henrico Turnpike. Northbound Richmond-Henrico Turnpike: Left onto Grayson Ave., right on Delmont Street, right on Meriwether Ave., left onto Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

New Kent County

The New kent Sheriff’s Office announced a portion of Cumberland Road is closed due to a downed power pole and line. There was no posted expected time of reopening.